VAR decision against Wolves ruled 'a mistake'

The video assistant referee made a mistake by not awarding Wolves a penalty against Everton, the Key Match Incidents panel have determined.

Vitor Pereira's side sit bottom of the Premier League table after three consecutive defeats, the latest of which was a 3-2 loss to the Toffees on August 30.

The panel, that reviews refereeing decisions after each Premier League gameweek, has said that Wolves should have been awarded a penalty when Iliman Ndiaye clumsily tripped Hugo Bueno in the box.

Craig Pawson, the VAR official for the match, did not intervene and three of the five members of the panel concluded that his decision was a mistake.

The panel wrote: "The contact made is careless and the panel felt a penalty should have been awarded and that VAR should have intervened on the basis it was a clear and obvious error in not penalising the foul."

Wolves have previous grievances with VAR after a number of controversial decisions and high-profile mistakes in recent years.

That led Wolves to launch a bid to scrap VAR in May last year but after triggering a vote on abolishing it, Wolves were the only club to vote in favour and the remaining 19 Premier League sides all chose to keep the technology.

In the wake of that result, the Premier League released a six-point action plan to improve VAR's use and impact on the atmosphere in stadiums.

Wolves then issued a statement of their own welcoming the commitment to improve VAR.

It read: “While we are disappointed with the outcome of the vote on the future of VAR at today’s Annual General Meeting, we acknowledge and accept the decision made by our fellow clubs and we are reassured that the Premier League is taking the concerns of clubs and supporters seriously.

“We welcome the commitment to improve VAR, particularly in areas that address delays, consistency, and fan experience."

Alongside the decision not to give Wolves a penalty against Everton, the panel also determined that the decision to rule out Josh King's goal for Fulham against Chelsea on the same day was also a mistake.