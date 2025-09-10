Michael Appleton: Shrewsbury have a squad to build on

The Town head coach has taken more of a prominent role since director of football Micky Moore was relieved of his duties in the middle of last month.

Appleton has been leading the search for new players alongside head of recruitment Tom Ware and chief executive Liam Dooley.

They signed Bradley Ihionvien, Ismeal Kabia and Will Brook in the final days of the window, and then they added Chuks Aneke, who was a free agent after leaving Charlton, on Monday.

The 49-year-old has enjoyed watching players with his assistant Richard O’Donnell, and he believes they have got the pace through the door he was looking for.

Appleton said: “The later the window went on and those last couple of weeks, it was great for me because I went back to how it used to be and how it was - I was more hands-on.

“I was on the phone and I was driving, doing nine-hour round trips on the motorway with Rich (O’Donnell).

“It was like how it used to be a little bit. For us to bring in a few younger players with pace, the likes of Kabs (Ismeal Kabia) and Bradley (Ihionvien), it was good for us.

“We've got something to build on and we just obviously want to make sure that we put the right strategy in place come January.

“So, when that window opens again, hopefully we're in a really good space and a really good place and we can add to it.”

The boss also revealed his thoughts on how he feels the players who signed earlier in the summer are doing.

He said: “I think it's taken a few of them a bit of time to get up to speed. To find that level that they're more than capable of.”