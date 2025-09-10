Liam Keen comment: Which players could force their Wolves chance?

Although there are concerns over the quality of some additions and how light Wolves are in midfield, the club did sign six new players in an effort to give Pereira more options.

Looking at the squad available to the head coach, which players could force their way into his thinking in the coming weeks?

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper situation was one that rumbled on throughout the summer but other than fourth-choice Tom King leaving, there was no substantial change to this position.

Wolves did look at potentially signing a new number one, which could have seen Jose Sa depart, but it became less of a priority as the summer progressed and the club focused on other positions.

Sam Johnstone was also being targeted by other clubs but eventually stayed and will battle Sa for the number one spot.

At the start of the season, Sa has the shirt as expected and Johnstone played in the Carabao Cup, but Pereira is keen for competition in all positions and will want Johnstone to be pushing Sa.

The Englishman had a good pre-season and could be the surprise package to get an opportunity, depending on Sa's overall form.