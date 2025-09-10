International Cup: Wolves U21s 0 Real Madrid Castilla 1 - Report

Wolves under-21s held their own but fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid Castilla in the Premier League International Cup.

It was the first ever meeting between the two academy sides, Madrid’s first time playing in this competition and the first time Wolves and Real Madrid have played each other at any level at Molineux since the famous floodlit friendly in 1957.

Madrid, managed by former Los Blancos and Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa, showcased plenty of technical ability in the early stages of the game, but Wolves held their own in a tight contest.

Striker Jacobo Ortega was played through on goal in one of the game’s best chances, but Wolves defender Alfie Pond did superbly well to make a late sliding tackle in his own box.

The hosts were getting closer themselves with some nice touches and runs in the final third - with Mateus Mane in particular looking lively.

Pond then almost put Wolves ahead when he hit the crossbar with a header from a corner.

Wolves then came close again when Wes Okoduwa crossed for Mane, but goalkeeper Sergio Mestre made a stop.

Manuel Angel Moran flashed a shot just wide of the post in the last chance of the opening 45.

The first half ended goalless but Wolves arguably edged it with some solid defending and openings on goal.

The heavens had opened in time for the second half but it was the Spanish side that started better by dominating possession.

Bruno Iglesias came close to opening the scoring with a shot from outside the box, but goalkeeper Arthur Nasta got down well to make the save.

Ortega was then through but chipped over the oncoming Nasta and over the bar.

Pol Fortuny attempted an acrobatic overhead kick in the box but his effort was tame and easily collected by Nasta.

The goalkeeper was called upon again to make another strong save when he denied Pol Duran.

Madrid finally took the lead in the 84th minute when Iglesias curled home a superb free-kick from the edge of the box.

Gabriel Suarez Castrelo had a big chance to double Madrid’s lead shortly after, but somehow managed to fire over when unmarked from 12 yards.

Mane had a late chance to equalise but was unable to find the target, as six minutes of added time came to an end.

Wolves ultimately fell to a narrow defeat in front of 3,812 supporters, but should leave proud of their overall performance under the lights at Molineux.

James Collins’ side also have upcoming games in the group stage of the competition against RB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven and AS Monaco this season.