'He reminds me of Gazza': Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers receives huge England praise after starring role in Serbia mauling

Two first half half goals for England from Harry Kane and Noni Madueke were followed by three second period strikes.

One came from Villa central defender Ezri Konsa - before Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford complete a 5-0 rout in Serbia.

But there was one man who was receiving the majority of the punditry praise at full time for his display.

Morgan Rogers was handed a start in the number ten position ahead of other options - and amid Jude Bellingham's current injury.

And former Manchester United midfielder and ITV pundit Roy Keane believes manager Thomas Tuchel now has a big problem on his hands when it comes to selection -while also comparing to one of the best players to come out of England.

He said: "You know who he reminds me of when he gets in a tight space and gets away, Gazza (Paul Gascoigne) .

"He reminds me of Gazza, he has just got that in him where he can do those things.

"What it does do is give the manager a brilliant option and a problem. When you get the opportunity and perform like that, your message to the manager is that it is hard to leave you out."

Rogers set up the second England goal but was influential in much of their forward play throughout the evening - as they romped to their biggest victory under Tuchel.

Fellow ITV pundit Ian Wright added: "He is so assured with the ball.

"He can take it with his back to goal, but if you get him running at you he is going past you.

"When you have someone in the ten space, they need to play with their back to goal, or on the half turn, to make things happen.

"He's got great vision, he isn't just a player standing there."