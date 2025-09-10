The West Brom versatile left back started both of Hungary's World Cup qualifiers - featuring in their 2-2 draw with the Republic of Ireland and the 3-2 midweek defeat to Portugal.

But he started in a position where he hasn't featured for Albion. Styles, who has made the left back slot his own at the Baggies, started in a midfield two against Ireland.

Then against Portugal he made up a midfield three from the start of the game.

There has been much debate about what the future could hold for Styles on the back of Charlie Taylor's arrival on deadline day.

Some have predicted Taylor could come in at left back for Styles - which leaves a question mark over where Styles could play.

Jonny Drury and Nathan Judah discussed the matter on the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - with Jonny looking at whether Styles could now replicate his international displays by pushing for a central midfield slot.