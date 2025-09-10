Bowls round-up: Crunch cup games ahead

Tonight is semi-final time in the Whitchurch League’s Jubilee Doubles and consolation knockout, and there are also three matches in the Wem League cups for its lower division teams.

And tomorrow afternoon sees the semi-finals of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s Charity Cup and consolation, the full details being:

Jubilee Doubles – Whixall A v Audlem B at Ash; Victoria v Malpas Sports at Cheswardine; Consolation – Northon in Hales A v District A at Audlem; District D v Hodnet A at Tilstock.

Wem Barry Jennings Cup – Wem USC v Meole Brace B at Greenfields No. 2; Pontesbury A v Monkmoor B at Greenfields No. 1. Elizabeth Taylor Trophy: Unison v Albert Road Exiles at Bicton.

Charity Shield – St Georges A v Highley A at Bylet 2; Newport A v SJ Bayley A at Sinclair. Consolation – Wrockwardine Wd A v Shifnal at Bowring 2; Newport D v Madeley CC B at Bylet 1.

Isle of Man Festivals

The Isle of Man Festivals have been happy hunting grounds for Shropshire bowlers recently – but not this year.

Not one of the small army reached the main finals of the five-day September event on Friday at Nobles Park in Douglas.

But there were still two titles to celebrate, county No.1 Callum Wraight winning the Flyer final by beating Mitch Toth 9-3 while his Castlefields team-mate, Jon Palmer, partnered Jack Dyson of Yorkshire to success in the Open Doubles.

Wraight lost 21-19 to eventual runner-up Mark Taylor in the last 32 of the men's main singles while Wrockwardine Wood duo Sarah Weaver and Helen Clee fell at the last 16 hurdle in the ladies' main singles.

It was up to Yorkshire for the Spen Masters finals night on Saturday for Wraight, where he picked up £200 for losing 21-15 second game to Simon Coupe in the last eight as Gareth Coates went on to add to his Manx triumph.

Greenkeepers' seminar

Concentrating hard – the Shropshire greenkeepers who attended the seminar at Prees

The greenkeepers of Shropshire bowls clubs have been praying for decent rainfall – and they fittingly got their wish on the day a special seminar for them was held in the county.

More than 40 groundsmen attended a free bowling green maintenance show at Prees Bowling Club on Thursday as the heavens opened.

Organised by Dennis Mowers and SISSIS Equipment in conjunction with the Shropshire association, county chairman Phil Scott introduced Jim Clarke of Fine Turf Machinery and speaker Stuart Yarwood of DLF Seeds.

The seminar comprised a mix of theory and practical, with topics covered including aeration and scarification, brushing, mowing, getting the best performance from your mower, grass seed selection and grant funding.