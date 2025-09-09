West Brom handed Derby County injury boost with Rams £5.8m summer signing still awaiting Championship debut

Albion had Derby on the ropes for large parts of their clash in the cup a few weeks ago - but a last minute equaliser was followed by penalty shoot-out for success for the Rams.

But it is the only time they have been on the winning side this season. Just two points from their opening four games sees them sitting near the bottom of the pile.

However, they drew with Ipswich Town last time out as they head to The Hawthorns looking for their first victory in the league.

However, it looks as though they will have to do it without some key players - with Derby's injury woes coming as a boost for Albion.

£5.8m striker Patrick Agyemang featured in a behind closed doors friendly with Man City as he targets a debut - having signed from Charlotte FC in the summer.

He and Lars Jorgen Salvesen have returned to training - but it is unclear whether they could featured at The Hawthorns.

Elsewhere, winger Corey Blackett-Taylor is expected to be on the sidelines again having been taken off with a hamstring injury in the season opener against Stoke City.

Norwegian Sondre Langas is also out of action following knee surgery in the summer, with Derbyshire Live reporting that is is unlikely he will be back in time to feature at Albion.

And they have stated that on loan Liverpool full back Owen Beck, who is yet to feature for John Eustace's side having picked up an injury in pre-season, could make the trip.

It was said that he could return after the international break, and Derbyshire Live have said he should be fit to travel but a start looks unlikely.