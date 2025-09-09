Villa stars to the fore as England ease to victory in Serbia

After Harry Kane had headed England in front, Rogers set up the second for Arsenal winger Noni Madueke to have the visitors firmly in control before half-time.

England's Noni Madueke celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Morgan Rogers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group K match at Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade

The match was briefly paused after a laser pen was shone in Konsa’s face.

The Villa defender recoiled in the 38th minute when a green light from the crowd was directed at his head.

It came shortly after another pen appeared to be shone at Reece James as he lined up a free-kick.

Experienced French referee Clement Turpin stopped the game and went to speak to the fourth official.

Shortly after the resumption, there was a message over the public address system which warned fans against the use of laser pens and other pyrotechnics.

But Konsa shook off any effects as he smashed home his first international goal from close range to make it 3-0 before an hour had been played.

Serbia captain Nikola Milenkovic - who plays for Nottingham Forest - was then sent off with a little over 15 minutes remaining after a foul on Kane, and from the resultant free-kick Marc Guehi stole in to make it 4-0.

Ollie Watkins made a hat-trick of Villa players on the field for England shortly after and won a penalty that former Villa loanee Marcus Rashford coolly converted to complete the rout.

England's Ollie Watkins is fouled in the penalty area by Serbia's Strahinja Erakovic during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group K match at Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade

The victory leaves England on the brink of qualification for next summer's World Cup finals in the United States of America.