The seven things West Brom's four summer signings have in common that bodes well for Premier League promotion ambition

The transfer window concluded with a total of nine new signings coming in - as Albion went through another summer of change as players also left the club.

Albion have added quality in a number of key areas - while also adding experience to Ryan Mason's squad.

But there is one key common similarity between four of Albion's key summer signings that will aid Albion moving forward.

'They've signed winners'

The current campaign is Albion's fifth straight season in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League back in 2021.

Their last promotion winning campaign was back in 2019/20 - and all of that squad have now departed the club.

The last two players left who were part of that side were Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong, who both departed in the summer with the former retiring and the latter signing for Ipswich Town.

But while those two have gone - Albion have made a clear effort not just to sign experience but players who have a past history of winning promotion and getting out of the Championship.

Nat Phillips was the first summer signing who came in with years of experience at Liverpool and in the Championship. And he also has a promotion on his CV.

He helped Bournemouth to a second placed finish in the Championship in the 21/22 campaign - after signing for the Cherries in January 2022.

Krystian Bielik then joined Albion later in the summer. Although he has no Championship promotion experience, he is no stranger to helping a side win promotion.

In 2019 - he played a key role as Charlton Athletic returned to the Championship via the League One play-offs. And more recently, he led Birmingham City to the League One title last season.

Bielik won the League One title with Birmingham City last season

Chris Mepham was another shrewd Albion signing who arrived later in the window - and has already made a mark on his debut against Stoke City.

He was alongside Phillips in the Bournemouth side that won automatic promotion in 2022 - but like Bielik he also has more recent experience having won the Championship play-offs with Sunderland last season.

And the promotion experience doesn't stop there. Albion added Charlie Taylor on deadline day who also comes with a CV that boasts promotions.

Back as a youngster he won promotion from League Two with Fleetwood - but back in 2023 he was part of the Burnley side that went on to win the Championship title.