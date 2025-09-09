Non-league round-up: Shifnal Town secure progression in the FA Trophy

There were early chances at both ends but it was Shifnal who made the breakthrough when Lewis Jarman crashed home a header on 17 minutes.

Joe Thompson headed wide for Chasetown in the second half, before Max Chimenes had a penalty claim waved away after he went down inside the box.

Thomson came close once more in second half stoppage time but Shifnal held out to progress to the next round.

The draw for the FA Trophy second qualifying round will be released by the FA at 1pm on Monday.

Whitchurch Alport romped to a resounding 4-0 victory over Stourport Swifts in the Midland Premier, as Jack Sheward kept a clean sheet on his 100th appearance for the club.

They needed just three minutes to break the deadlock when Theo Knight converted on the rebound after Ollie Holden had a header cleared off the line.

Holden would not be denied just 180 seconds later as he doubled their advantage, before bagging a brace on the cusp of half-time.

Ollie Holden celebrates his second goal of the afternoon. (Image by Liam Pritchard)

Knight turned provider for Alport's fourth, crossing for Adam Jasper to score from close-range just past the hour-mark.

"We asked for a response from the players on Wednesday. I asked that they believed in themselves, that was the key word that we've used over the last few days," Alport boss Jayson Starkey said.

"The belief on Wednesday came after we were 2-0 down. Today, we had to go into the game believing from the first minute that we were good enough to win.

"To be fair to the players, they deserve all of the credit and the praise they get because they followed the game plan to a T."

Mitch Bradford netted a brace and Reagan Wardle struck a 25-yard screamer to propel AFC Bridgnorth to a 3-0 victory over Saffron Dynamo.

That victory helped Bridgnorth climb into sixth spot, level on points with Knowle and Bilston Town respectively, who sit directly above them.

Allscott Heath rescued a late point in a rollercoaster affair which finished 3-3 against Alsager Town in the North West First Division South.

Ollie Holden scores the first of his double.

Steve Hole and Benjamin Summers both scored for Allscott inside the opening six minutes, before Luke Nicholls, Daniel Guiver and Alfie Carmichael netted within 15 second half minutes to give Alsager the lead.

Ben Davies salvaged a draw in the third minute of second half stoppage time with a crucial leveller.

Jack Finney, Isaac Shaw and Daniel Holdcroft scored in Market Drayton Town's 3-2 victory at Cheadle Heath Nomads, with Edson Cata scoring both goals for the hosts.

Haughmond blew a 2-0 lead after Ethan Pickford bagged a first half brace to draw 2-2 against Ashville, who completed the comeback courtesy of goals from Shaun Farrall and Joseph Dulson after the break.

Shawbury Town tasted victory on the road, beating Stockport Georgians 2-1 thanks to first half strikes from Brendon Price and Eric Mensah.

Telford Town had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Ben Wood cancelled out Telford's third-minute opener from Alex Hughes within just 60 seconds.

Harry Jones bagged a brace and Woody Norman also got on the score sheet, as Ludlow beat Shortwood 3-1 in the Hellenic League Division One.