Four talking points following Shrewsbury Town’s first win of the season

The victory by a 3-1 scoreline against Barnet was Town’s first of the season, and it was just their third on the road in 2025. The others? A 2-1 win against Rotherham earlier in the year and a 2-1 triumph at Barnsley in their final away game in League One.

Town’s performances have improved over the last few weeks, and it did feel like a win was coming. After a tricky start, the team seems to be evolving.

The Shropshire Star has taken a look at four talking points from the clash at The Hive.

Goal threat

It was not until their fourth match on their return to League Two after a decade of playing in the third tier that they scored a goal.

In the opening weeks of the season Salop looked like they could play all night and not score.

They were not getting themselves into positions in the opposition's final third where they could really ask questions of their opponents. The fact they did not score against Bromley, Tranmere and Colchester - their first three league fixtures - was a fair reflection of the way they were playing at that time.