Fan column: International break leads to nostalgic Wolves memories

Usually detest international breaks, especially this early in the season.

But not this time; I’m feeling punch-drunk already, so the chance to retreat into a spot of comforting nostalgia came as welcome therapy.

Friday meant a happy few hours of reminiscing with members of the Wolves Former Players at their annual golf day at Oxley Park. Terry Wharton, the superb ball-striking winger from the 1960’s being the most experienced campaigner with the event debutant Dave Edwards the most contemporary.

League Cup winners, Geoff Palmer, Kenny Hibbitt, John Richards, Mel Eves and Colin Brazier all competed alongside Andy Mutch and Robbie Dennison both promotion winners and goal scorers at Wembley in the Sherpa Van Trophy triumph in 1988.