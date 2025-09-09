Dave Edwards: Loanees make all the difference to take Shrewsbury to the next level

But many of the performances were improving and despite losing to Walsall in midweek, Town played really well for 70 minutes and it felt like a matter of time before we got the first three points.

I was so desperate for it to happen and it would help with the momentum shift - as new players get up to speed - and that win finally came against Barnet.

We went behind early on but bounced back really quickly and that was important. Town were the better team and were 3-1 up at half-time, but could have scored five, six or seven with the chances they had.

New signing Bradley Ihionvien has made a big difference. He scored against Walsall and on the weekend he nearly got on the end of the first goal, which went down as an own goal, and then took his first league goal for Shrewsbury really well for the second of the day.

Tom Sang broke down the right and got the ball into the box and it was a controlled finish from a player that has definitely given us something a little bit different.

Sam Clucas played at left-wing-back and I'm sure he will say he was aiming for the goal with his cross for the third goal, but Town deserved it.