Dave Edwards: It's Vitor Pereira's time to shine to improve his Wolves side

He now knows exactly the personnel he's got to work with moving forward and I do think if the manager had more time with this squad earlier in pre-season that Wolves would be in a better position now due to Pereira's coaching ability and how well he organises his team.

We've been a little bit disjointed at times at the start of this season, but with so much talk about players leaving, players coming in and players fighting for positions, it's understandable that it hasn't quite clicked yet.

But now there's a perfect opportunity for Pereira and his coaching staff to work relentlessly with his players, to make them understand his playing style, building relationships on the pitch, and then also get the best out of all the new signings who will have various different characteristics and pros and cons.

I'm happy the window is closed, and I'm sure Pereira will be as well.

One of the biggest positives of the window for Wolves was keeping Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Newcastle put in two bids and Larsen was seemingly keen to make the move, but there is no way Wolves could have let him go, it would have been Premier League suicide.