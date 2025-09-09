Bowls round-up: Title race to go down to the wire

The leaders responded to their shock third defeat of the campaign last time out against Ifton with a comprehensive victory over Adderley.

The hosts won 10-2, with the aggregate score being 239-155. Adrian Rowe picked up the best result for Castlefields, as he thrashed Ross Alkureishi 21-1.

Callum Wraight was involved in a proper tussle with Ian Howell. Their clash ended up 21-20 in Wraight’s favour.

Sir John Bayley, who are in second place and are chasing down the leaders, kept up the pressure with a victory of their own.

They hosted St Georges, beating them 9-3 with a 231-170 aggregate scoreline. Joe Dicken was the star for Bayley as he thrashed Angela Boot 21-2. Joseph Killen produced a solid performance in vain for St Georges as he beat Dan Taylor 21-8.

They make the trip to Horsehay on Wednesday, who sit at the foot of the division, while Castlefields head to fifth-placed Hanwood.

Wrockwardine Wood have had a steady season, and they are currently the best of the rest. They sit in third place but have a big gap to fourth-placed Ifton.

Wood completed a comprehensive victory over Highley - beating them 10-2. Thomas Killen thrashed Simon Rhodes 21-4 to register the best result for his side. David East got a consolation 21-13 victory over Will Childs. Wrockwardine won by 240 points to 150.

Burway got the better of Hanwood as they secured a 9-3 victory with an aggregate points score of 228-182. The two teams are battling it out for a place in the top five with just two matches remaining. The win means Burway only trail Hanwood by nine points with two to play.

Burway’s Adam Dovey beat Darren Wellings 21-6, while Hanwood’s Wayne Phillips beat Harry Parsonage 21-10.

Horsehay and Hanmer are the division's two bottom clubs and they played out a tight clash, which hosts Hanmer ended up coming out victorious in.

They won 7-5 with an aggregate score of 227-170. They now lead Horsehay by a 19-point margin. Lee Peate thrashed Craig Baugh 21-2 for Hanmer, while Gavin Bridge registered the best victory margin for the visitors, getting the better of Graham Faulkner 21-14.

Wem USC, who are down in eighth place, played out a really tight clash at home against Ifton. The visitors, fresh off the back of their huge scalp beating the league leaders the week before, could not back that up on their travels as they fell to an 8-4 defeat with an aggregate score of 220-201, suggesting it was a cagey affair.

Gareth Davies won 21-6 for the hosts, defeating Simon Tyler, while Oliver Jones beat Simon Lewis for the visitors.

Bylet are third from bottom, and they were beaten on home turf by ninth-placed Meole Brace.

The visitors registered an 8-4 victory thanks to excellent performances from Nick Davies, Tracy Bound, Jen Rogers, Doug Edwards, Chris Jones, Andy Wigginton, Will Tyler and Camilla Parsonage.

The aggregate score was close with the margin of victory being just 16 points as they won 231-215. They now welcome Burway on Wednesday evening.