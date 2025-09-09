Bowls round-up: Doubles delight for Malpas Farmers and Childs Ercall

Fourth division Malpas Farmers B stunned Jim Swire Cup holders Malpas Sports A with just winning pair from five games enough to earn a 19 shot victory as they made the most of a 39-chalk handicap advantage.

And on the other green at Prees on Saturday night, third division Childs Ercall B shocked top-flight Tilstock A by 29 in the consolation Bernard Lazarus final, not needing their 10-shot start as they enjoyed three winners.

John Whittingham & Glyn Dobson were the Malpas Farmers stars with their 21-16 card as a 21-12 win by Sports big guns Andy Hughes & Paul Latham counted for nothing.

Ercall, who squeezed past Wollerton A by one chalk in the semi-finals, had Barry Managh & CoIin Morris leading the way on 21-7 while Mitch Haynes & Philip Johnson won to 13 for Tilstock.

“All the teams have done excellently to reach the finals night, but many thanks to all the clubs and teams who have entered this season,” said North Shropshire association comps organiser Jack Hazeldine.

Ludlow League Merit

Smiling in the rain – new Ludlow champion Tom Harrington

Tom Harington had been hoping for rain in the countdown to the Ludlow League Merit and his wish came true to help him triumph.

It made the Ludlow Castle bowler feel right at home on his own green on a Sunday that ended with him beating Linney captain Graham Lane 21-16 in the final.

A delighted Harrington said: "I'm over the moon to win this trophy for the first time and commiserations to Graham in the final – I thank him and his wife Sue for all they do for Ludlow Castle.

“The heavy green suited me and I've not been too disappointed the rain has come these last few days!”

In fact the day was marred by heavy rain that often stopped play and a raft of withdrawals from an original field of 36 that irked Steve Burmingham, outgoing secretary of the Hendra Healthcare-supported league.

“The final meant that a new name was guaranteed on the trophy and another deluge of rain held up the game after the first end,” he said. “Both players had different strategies, Harrington playing corner to corner whenever he got chance and he went 12-8 up.

“At 20-15 up he was on the edge of glory, but Lane got one shot back and set the jack out, only for Tom to call for a long tape on what was measured at 18.5 metres (short of the 19 required).

“Harrington went straight back into the corner and scored the elusive shot he needed to win a great final 21-16, following his father Richard in winning the trophy.”

Castle skipper beat Burway county man Kiah Roberts - a multiple winner of this competition – 21-17 in the semi-finals while Lane, who as also handicapped two shots due to playing on his own green, edged a 21-20 epic against Harry Parsonage (Burway).