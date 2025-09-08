Wolves open contract talks with star striker

The striker is set to sign a new deal, on higher wages, after Wolves rejected two bids from Newcastle United this summer.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi was adamant that Larsen was not for sale and he turned down two offers of £50million and £55million for him, while they were ready to turn down a third bid of £60million that Newcastle were preparing but eventually did not officially make.

Newcastle instead moved for Brentford's Yoane Wissa on deadline day, following the signing of German forward Nick Woltemade, as their interest in Larsen cooled.

The Norwegian attacker agreed personal terms with Newcastle and informed Wolves of his desire to make the move, as he missed the defeat to Everton, with Vitor Pereira ruling him out with a small Achilles issue. He later pulled out of the national team too.