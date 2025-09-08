"This is the profile that I like" - Wolves player backed for team impact

The head coach has utilised Gomes as a wing-back in his system and has so far been reluctant to play him in the front three.

There are five players all fighting for two positions and Gomes, who has scored in both of the last two games, can play on either flank.

And for that reason - and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations - Pereira insists he will need Gomes to help the squad.

Pereira said: "We have five players for two positions, but we have AFCON and will lose Jackson (Tchatchoua).

"Rodrigo can play on the right and left side and you know the energy he can bring for us.

"This is a player that I like a lot. I like his mentality, his energy, his personality and what he brings to us when he has a chance to play.

"This is the profile that I like."