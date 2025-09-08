Liam Keen comment: Three areas for Vitor Pereira to fix at Wolves

The end of the transfer window was frustrating and big question marks remain over the squad at Pereira's disposal.

Looking at each of the outfield thirds, what issues does the head coach need to fix to get Wolves back on track?

Defensive mistakes

One of Wolves' biggest concerns moving forward is the leaky defence.

Against Everton last time out they conceded three avoidable goals - which followed a Carabao Cup win against West Ham where they conceded two poor goals - and there is a lot of room for improvement.

Emmanuel Agbadou has rightly come in for a lot of criticism for his drop off in form and the centre-back must return to his colossal best soon.

Toti Gomes has also made an under par start to the season, while it remains unclear who will play alongside them in the back three.