Lauren Crump: Shropshire golfer defends yet another title

The win is her second tournament defence of the summer after she won back-to-back English Girls’ Championship titles in July, and she was in scintillating form yet again at the weekend.

Her most recent victory came after 36 holes of golf at Woodhall Spa’s Bracken Course. Her first round on Saturday saw her yield six birdies in a round of 2 under par (70) with England regional squad player Daisy Lee hot on her heels.

But her second round was simply sensational as she recorded an extraordinary nine birdies to finish her round 6 under par (66) - meaning she won the competition by seven shots. Lancashire’s Lee finished second.

It follows the announcement last week that Crump will be part of England’s World Junior Girls Championship, which is set to take place in Canada later this month.