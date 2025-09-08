Key AFC Telford United frontman "not too far" away from injury return

Stenson, who finished as the Bucks' top scorer during their promotion-winning campaign last term, has missed the past four matches in the National League North.

The 31-year-old netted twice in Telford's first four league games, although ex-Birmingham City striker Adan George has stepped up in his absence, scoring three goals in as many games.

Ricardo Dinanga also returned to Bucks Head on loan from Shrewsbury Town last month.