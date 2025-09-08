Chuks Aneke: Shrewsbury Town complete surprise free agent signing

The 32-year-old has been without a club since he left Charlton at the end of last season.

He spent three years in south London at The Valley, where he scored eight league goals in 65 appearances.

The six-foot-three-inch striker was used mainly as an impact sub, with 58 of his 65 appearances for the Addicks coming from the bench.

During his time there, he worked with Salop head coach Michael Appleton, with him overseeing 28 games between September 2023 and the end of January 2024.

And Aneke hopes he can help his new Salop team-mates score goals.

“I have come here and seen the stadium,” he said. “Fantastic people, I am excited to get going.

“I had the gaffer at Charlton, we had a good time there and got to know each other. He got in contact, and I have come here, and I want to get stuck in.

“I like to score goals, I like to get assists, I like to be creative and I like to influence games, so I am hoping for more of the same.”

Throughout his career, he has made just under 350 league appearances. Before his move to Charlton he had a spell at Birmingham City.

He has also played for Crewe, Preston, Stevenage and he even had a spell at Waregem in Belgium, where he was unconventionally used as a central midfield player.

Aneke came through the ranks at Arsenal, and was in north London on Saturday alongside Salop chairman Roland Wycherley and chief executive Liam Dooley to watch his new team-mates register their first victory of the season, beating Barnet 3-1.

He becomes the latest forward to join the Shropshire club after Ismeal Kabia, and Bradley Ihionvien arrived in the last couple of weeks - they have made a great impact since signing for Town.