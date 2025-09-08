Bowls round-up: Wrockites and Bayley singing in the rain

The Wrockites ended the three-year reign of Newport in the main Ashton Cup showdown at Bowring on Saturday while, over on the older green, the Bayley Boys were winning the Ashton Shield for the first time.

A clean sweep of the first four put Wood in control of their 10-a-side clash, young Rowan Fuller best with a 21-14 card at No.1 as their pre-match preparations and strong vocal support helped them go 23 shots ahead.

Player-of-the-match Keith Millington, the only survivor from the Wood teams that used to dominate this knockout for Monday division sides, won 21-9 from 7-0 down to help seal victory by 18, despite a late rally by Newport that saw Patrick Evans win 21-14.

Bayley best - Sir John Bayley C celebrate their Ashton Shield success

Bayley’s historic night on a wet evening did not start well as they 10 down against Sinclair after the first four, Mick Kinsey winning 21-8 for the Ketley club.

But a match award-winning 21-0 card from Steve Watkins at No.8 was the catalyst for Bowring’s near neighbours to race ahead and win by 43 chalks in the end.

League president Mike Potter presented the prizes after both finals, which had staggered start times.

---

Best at the Bylet – finalists Jamie King and Camilla Parsoange with (centre) Cheryl Caswell of the host club

A brilliant effort by two Shropshire Ladies bowlers couldn’t quite stop Jamie King from retaining the Bylet Open title.

The Wrockwardine Wood and county man had to use all his guile to overcome an impressive Camilla Parsonage 21-19 in Sunday’s final at the Bridgnorth club.

Parsonage, playing for Meole Brace in the Premier League this year, started the better and went 7-4 up before a nip and tuck battle ensued.

“Jamie went 20-17 up but Camilla got back in and scored two singles and led a good bowl within two foot last end - but Jamie put his first bowl a few inches in front and Camilla missed her strike to end it,” said promoter Rob Burroughs.

King’s reward, on a day which saw Pauline Wilson (Bowring) make the last eight from nearly 40 entries, was a £300-plus first prize and ticket to the Champion of Champions later this month.

In the semi-finals King recovered from 11-6 down against Ayden Smith to go 16 across and run out while Parsonage held her nerve against another Bayley bowler, Dan Taylor, to win 21-20.

---

Whitchurch League Merit champion Jay Salisbury continued his super season on Saturday by hitting a £1,000 jackpot the Tom Roberts Memorial finals night at Gresford Colliery, near Wrexham.

The Malpas Sports man beat his clubmate and 2021 County Merit winner Jack Hewitt 21-14 in the final after defeating Scott Harries (Sir John Bayley) 21-13 in the semis as Hewitt saw off Ash Wellings (Castlefields) 21-10.

---

Historic first winners of the Junior & Adult Doubles – Logan and Harry Church

An “incredible turnout” was the reaction of the man who is driving forward new competitions for the Mid Shropshire Bowling League as the latest had lift-off.

The first ever Junior & Adult Doubles attracted 20 pairs to Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club and the Molson Coors-sponsored league’s comps man, Rob Burroughs, could hardly believe it.

“The launch of yet new another competition on Saturday saw an incredible turnout, which is fantastic for a first time comp – and it was great to see so many juniors playing,” said Burroughs.

This season’s proven title winners, Senior Merit champion Harry Church and his brother Logan – winner of the under-15 and 18 Merits – added to their trophy collection by winning the main title.

“The Sinclair pair beat Isaac Clark & Michael Cooper (Sir John Bayley) in the seven end final, winning 9-3 from 2-1 down,” said the organiser.

“They had beaten Owen Hanmer & Rhys Marshall in the semi-finals, winning 6-3 from 3-0 down, while Isaac & Michael beat Mia & Emma Duncan 6-5 from 5-0 down.

“The consolation saw father and son Ian & Finley Pessall beat Salvatori & Lillo Farruggio 7-1 in the final.”