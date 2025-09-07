Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town player ratings after comfortable win at Barnet

Ollie Westbury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their win at Barnet in League Two.

By Ollie Westbury
Published

WILL BROOK

A league debut in goal for Brook with Elyh Harrison on international duty, and he did very well. Made one key save in the closing stages.

Excellent: 8

TOM SANG

Outstanding at right wing-back. He was excellent from a defensive point of view, and he put the cross in for the second goal too.

Superb: 8

SAM STUBBS

Top performance from the former Bradford man. You could see, especially in the second half, the leader in him as he marshalled the troops.

Leader: 8

TOM ANDERSON

A couple of nervous moments in the first half, but he recovered well in the second. It was a commanding defensive performance from Town.

Good: 7

