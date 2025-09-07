Shrewsbury Town player ratings after comfortable win at Barnet

WILL BROOK

A league debut in goal for Brook with Elyh Harrison on international duty, and he did very well. Made one key save in the closing stages.

Excellent: 8

TOM SANG

Outstanding at right wing-back. He was excellent from a defensive point of view, and he put the cross in for the second goal too.

Superb: 8

SAM STUBBS

Top performance from the former Bradford man. You could see, especially in the second half, the leader in him as he marshalled the troops.

Leader: 8

TOM ANDERSON

A couple of nervous moments in the first half, but he recovered well in the second. It was a commanding defensive performance from Town.

Good: 7