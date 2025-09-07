Shrewsbury Town player ratings after comfortable win at Barnet
Ollie Westbury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their win at Barnet in League Two.
Plus
Published
WILL BROOK
A league debut in goal for Brook with Elyh Harrison on international duty, and he did very well. Made one key save in the closing stages.
Excellent: 8
TOM SANG
Outstanding at right wing-back. He was excellent from a defensive point of view, and he put the cross in for the second goal too.
Superb: 8
SAM STUBBS
Top performance from the former Bradford man. You could see, especially in the second half, the leader in him as he marshalled the troops.
Leader: 8
TOM ANDERSON
A couple of nervous moments in the first half, but he recovered well in the second. It was a commanding defensive performance from Town.
Good: 7