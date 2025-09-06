Vitor Pereira backs Wolves to be a 'different team' when signings adapt

After losing a handful of experienced players, Wolves brought in six fresh faces this summer but they all arrived without any Premier League experience.

Having lost the opening three top flight matches of the season, Pereira admits his side would be different if he had the signings sooner, but expects Wolves to improve 'in a few weeks' once the new additions have their feet under the table.

He said: "If I have the chance to start with every player since the first day, I believe that in this moment our consistency would be different, tactically consistent, mentally consistent.

"When we are in the moment that one player comes, and after another player comes, and after another one, it's like we lost ourselves in the GPS.

"We are not all on the same page in this moment, but I believe in a few weeks it will be a different team.

"Perfect is impossible because we don't have money. Every day I can see on the TV that the clubs pay £60million, £80million or £100million.