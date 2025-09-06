Steve Bull: Keeping Jorgen Strand Larsen was essential for Wolves

We could not afford to lose him and I'm really pleased he will be with us moving forward.

We have also signed some competition up front in Tolu Arokodare, who will put Larsen under some pressure.

I've watched some clips of him and he's a raw centre forward, which I like! He will put his body on the line to score a goal.

Having competition is always important and that feels like a good signing to me.

Wolves didn't sign a midfielder and fans are frustrated, which is understandable. I'm like the fans, I just want the best for the club.