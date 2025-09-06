Shropshire golfer selected to represent England at World Junior Championships

The 16-year-old is going to be part of England’s three-player team, which will fly out to Canada to participate in the Championships.

Crump, who plays her golf at Hill Valley in Shropshire, has won plenty already this year. She won the English Girls’ Stroke Play Championship, a tournament she also won in 2024.

She has won the 2025 Comboy Scratch at Delamere Forest this year.

The team will jet out to Canada to play the competition at St Catharines Golf & Country Club in Ontario from September 15 to September 20.

Crump will be joined by Ellie Lichtenhein from Buckinghamshire and Charlotte Naughton from Northumberland - and they will be coached by Steve Robinson and India Clyburn will be the team captain.

She said: “We have a really strong team of national champions for the World Junior Girls in Canada. I’m excited to see how they take the opportunity to compete against other strong nations.

“The course set-up always plays like target golf, so we need to be accurate from tee to green for the best chance of scoring well.”

Since this competition was set up in 2014, England have never medalled, and no English player has finished in the top-three positions of the individual leaderboard.