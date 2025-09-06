Michael Appleton: Shrewsbury’s first victory had been coming

Town were excellent in north London as they eased past League Two rivals Barnet to clinch their first win of the season, 3-1.

It was the same old story for Town as they fell behind thanks to Mark Shelton’s strike. But they bounced back as an own goal 60 seconds later levelled the scores.

Bradley Ihionvien then gave Town the lead - his second goal in the space of the week and in just his second appearance.

Sam Clucas then added a third just before half-time as Salop extended their advantage.

It was a professional second-half performance as they limited their hosts to very few clear-cut opportunities.

“It was a thoroughly deserved three points,” Appleton reflected. “For us to deal with the disappointment of going a goal behind again, which was ever so frustrating, to respond the way we did, to score three goals in that first half, and let's face it, we probably should have scored at least five or six.

“They weren't just chances, they were glaring chances. But, to manage the game in the second half, I still thought we had a couple of really good opportunities. We clearly had a stonewall penalty that wasn't given.

“We managed the game because we didn't have to get after them as much. We could just sit in a little bit and get them on the counter. I suppose, in that sense, it was almost like a perfect away performance.

“Like I say, it has been coming. I think we've all sort of seen that and noticed that.

“The amount of opportunities we had created in the last three or four games, without really getting, whether our just rewards or our just down to finishing. At least today, we got three goals for our reward.

“They're very good at pressing and pressing from the front, and when they win the ball back out at the pitch.

“So, we knew that before the game. So, I wanted to almost encourage the players to pass the ball forward. I think we did that with a bit of urgency.”

Ihionvien has made a big difference since his arrival in Shropshire on deadline day. He first scored in the EFL Trophy against Walsall before netting against Barnet.

“We brought him in to try and give us something a little bit different,” Appleton continued. “I think he does that. We need those options. We need variation.

“You've seen, obviously, him doing his work today and what Lloydy (George Lloyd) brings to us in terms of his work off the ball. So, we need that variation. I think giving us those options certainly makes my job a little bit easier.

“One, you're picking teams, and two, you're trying to manage games.”

Clucas also scored his first Shrewsbury goal. Appleton continued: “He tells me he meant it, but he has got the ability to do that.

“I've seen that and we've seen that many, many times. And he's got a wonderful, wonderful left foot. I thought, at times, that he did ever so well.

“On the other side of the game, he stopped crosses into the box. I mean, (Tom Sang) Sangy works ever so hard to do that. And it was a real collective performance.”