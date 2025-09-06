Big weekend on the bowls scene

The Highley League has its doubles finals tomorrow at Broseley with eight pairs in both division one and two knockouts aware of a 1.15pm scratch time.

But before then, the two greens at Newport host tonight’s finals of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Harris Cup and Harris Shield.

Cup holders Sir John Bayley take on Premier rivals Highley at 7pm in a rerun of the County Cup final last month that saw Highley fight hard in a 16 shot loss at nearby Edgmond.

And from 6.30 over on the No.2 green, Shifnal aim to keep a firm grip on the consolation Harris Shield when they take on giantkillers Sir John Bayley B.

On course for promotion from Division Two, they beat the Bayley's top flight A team in the semi-finals – and two of their bowlers, young Luke Morris and Phil Griffiths, were part of the Bayley’s Ashton Shield winning side last weekend.

Tomorrow’s other action is the Ifton Open Pairs with a field of 32 chasing a £400 top prize at the St Martins Club and the popular Calverhall Handicap Doubles with its £250 jackpot, but the new under-16 singles at Horsehay for the Viv Lomas Cup has been postponed.