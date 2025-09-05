Golf round-up: Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-18s finish level pegging with Derbyshire

The boys initially struggled to get a foothold in the match early doors, with lead duo Zach Banks (Shifnal) & Ben Steventon (Telford) going down 4&3.

Retiring Harry Watts (Ludlow), who has been a loyal county servant over the years, couldn't conjure up a winning final performance along with Harry Slater (Wrekin) and just lost out on the last.

But Brodie Miller (Telford) & Rhys Thomas (Llanymynech) got S&H back in the match with a 4&3 success before the experienced coupling of Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) & Isaac Jones (Oswestry) fought back to earn half a point.

Trailing 2.5-1.5 going into the afternoon singles, Banks (4&2) brought S&H level, while Steventon earned the hosts another half.

Watts lost 3&2 as Derbyshire took the lead once more, but Slater recorded a %&4 success to level things up once more.

Miller (4&3) gave S&H the lead for the first time and Thomas (2&1) ensured they would be taking home at least a draw.

However, the final two matches went the way of the visitors as Boys and Jones both slumped to defeat.

Golf results

Llanymynech

Ladies' August Stableford. Division One: 1 Norma Hughes 39pts; 2 Viv Davies 36pts. Division Two: 1 Desley Davies 39pts; 2 Annie Evans 38pts. Division Three: 1 Gail Roberts 43pts; 2 Lynette Beedles 40pts.

Additional Medal: 1 June Brydon 68 nett; 2 Pam Lewis 70 nett.



Wrekin

Seniors Parton Jamieson Trophy . Division One: 1 Philip Fulloway 63/14; 2 Roger Fewtrell 64/16; 3 Lance Pettet 65/12. Division Two: 1 Nigel Sharp 63/21; 2 Ian Rawlings 66/24; 3 Frederick Jones 66/21.