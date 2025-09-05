Bowls round-up: Four chances for Shropshire in British Boys Merit

Ellis Griffiths, winner of the first county Boys Merit, and his Prince of Wales Hotel clubmate Ben Carr will spearhead the Shrewsbury challenge at Owley Wood Rec Club from 10am.

And joining them will be Telford duo Logan Church (Sinclair) – winner of both Mid Shropshire League junior titles this year – and Dan Corbett (St Georges) as the quartet looking to make history.

Today was finals day in the Isle of Man September Festival at Nobles Park in Douglas and serial winner Callum Wraight had made the last 32 of the men’s main singles, despite having a two-shot handicap.

However he fares today, Wraight will head to Yorkshire tomorrow night for the finals of the Spen Victoria Masters to chase another £1,00 first prize as a 4/1 favourite in a last 16 line-up that includes Gareth Coates, Simon Coupe and Chris Kelly.

Market Drayton League

It’s a big day for the Market Drayton Bowling League tomorrow – even though the Merit that was due to take place has been postponed.

A new date for it is being worked on, but the cancellation means the focus is fully on the finals of the Jim Swire and Bernard Lazarus team knockouts that start at 7pm.

Both the five doubles showdowns take place at Prees with Malpas Sports, holders of the main Swire trophy, facing a 38 shot handicap against second division promotion chasers Malpas Farmers.

Over on the smaller green the consolation Lazarus final pits Tilstock A, second in division two, against third division Childs Ercall B, who start with a 10-shot advantage.

“Players need to have played five league games to be eligible to play and BCGBA dress code applies and will be checked,” said a spokesman for the North Shropshire association, which runs the Ellison Wealth Management-backed Drayton league.