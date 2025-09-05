Barnet v Shrewsbury preview: Michael Appleton’s message to Salop players

Salop have won just one of their opening nine games across all competitions so far this season, and they are still waiting for their first win in League Two.

Town’s performances have improved in their last four matches. They were good in the second half of the clash against Swindon. They beat Chelsea under-21s 3-1, and deserved more against Accrington and Walsall.

Michael Appleton is pleased with the progress his side has made of late, and he has urged the players to be patient, suggesting if they do, their luck will turn.

He said: “That's been my message to the players, just stick with it, just don't take a backward step.

“Surely we're putting the right things in place and we are putting in as much effort as we possibly can to earn a little bit of luck somewhere along the line, and I do believe that that will happen.

“I actually think the players believe it as well, which is a good sign and a good thing.

“At the end of the day, time will tell on that, and performances will obviously dictate that. But I do believe, since the second half of Swindon, for me, I've not been in a game or felt that the opponent has been better than us, and I genuinely believe that on Tuesday night too.

“We're playing a top side at our level, and both teams are obviously making changes in the game, but I just thought for 68 minutes we dominated the game.

“We controlled the game in and out of possession, and it made it really, really difficult for them. So that can only be a positive going forward.”

Town have been without striker George Lloyd since he went off against Swindon - he has had a hamstring issue. Appleton has confirmed he has a very good chance of playing against Barnet.

The same cannot be said about Anthony Scully, he has a groin issue and is unlikely to feature.

Barnet started the season with three consecutive League Two defeats, but their form has picked up in the last couple of weeks.

They beat Swindon 2-0, and they went to Cheltenham and picked up a win as well, but they still have not won at home yet this campaign. They drew 1-1 with Colchester last weekend.

Speaking after the game against Walsall in midweek, Appleton said Barnet are going to pose an interesting challenge for his side.

“I think you always have an eye on the next game,” he said. “And Barnet, believe it or not, are a very different outfit to what they were at the start of the season, just in terms of their approach.

“So, I found that quite interesting and something that we're going to have to deal with.”

Tommy McDermott, who has not played in the league since the 2-0 loss against Colchester, will return from suspension.

Bradley Ihionvien, who scored his first goal on his Salop debut since moving on loan from Peterborough on Tuesday night, is likely to make his first league appearance.