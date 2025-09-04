Wolves boss has no concerns over form of key defender

The 28-year-old was a revelation last season after signing in January and helping the team survive Premier League relegation.

But in pre-season and the opening games of the campaign, Agbadou has put in disappointing and error-strewn performances.

Pereira, however, is not worried about the player's current condition.

"It's a process," the head coach said.

"Even with confidence, it comes with the games and the work, day by day, correcting things.

"I understand that this league is one where we face a striker today and then tomorrow we'll face another striker with different skills.

"It's a league with top quality and we must be ready. Agbadou must be ready to face these kind of problems."