Wolves boss has no concerns over form of key defender
Vitor Pereira insists he has no concerns over Emmanuel Agbadou's form, but he has urged the Wolves defender to 'simplify' his game.
The 28-year-old was a revelation last season after signing in January and helping the team survive Premier League relegation.
But in pre-season and the opening games of the campaign, Agbadou has put in disappointing and error-strewn performances.
Pereira, however, is not worried about the player's current condition.
"It's a process," the head coach said.
"Even with confidence, it comes with the games and the work, day by day, correcting things.
"I understand that this league is one where we face a striker today and then tomorrow we'll face another striker with different skills.
"It's a league with top quality and we must be ready. Agbadou must be ready to face these kind of problems."