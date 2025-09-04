West Brom set to take on Serie A giants Juventus and La Liga outfit Valencia in international competition

Images of Tony Brown's famous goal against Valencia and other memorable European nights at The Hawthorns are what Albion are remembered for in Europe.

It has been some time since the club featured in a European competition - and now the the club's young stars have been given the chance to pit their wits against some of the best teams in Europe.

The club's PL2 side have been invited to make up a group of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leicester City, in the Premier League International Cup.

The top 16 sides in the Premier League 2 standings have been invited to take part - but with some clubs opting not to take up a slot Albion have been given an invitation.

There will be 32 clubs in total taking part, 16 English sides and 16 from across Europe - and they are split into four groups of eight.

Albion's fixtures will kick off on September 30 - and academy manager Richard Stevens believes the invitation was a 'great opportunity' for the club.

He said: "When the Premier League offered this chance, it was a no-brainer really for us to play four international teams.

Albion in PL2 action last season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“We're going to play against some top sides who we wouldn’t usually face in our normal games programme.

“Every team in this tournament will provide a really good challenge and I'm sure Albion fans will take an interest in it as well.

“These four games will be different to anything we've experienced before and I think, for us, everything we try and do here is all about having a variety and this will add a different dimension to our games programme.

“It won't be easy, but I think it will give the players something else to test themselves against and it’s a great opportunity for us as a football club.”

Each club will play four group stage games and the top two sides will proceed to the knockout stages.