Threshold Sports, is the team behind the new event, which will have 50 participants only and about 20 crew and suppliers.

Across three epic days, RideCymru will traverse 250 miles of the most beautiful and scenic landscapes Wales has to offer, from soaring mountain passes to lush river valleys, on a journey from North to South.

Along the way, riders will be treated to an experience rooted in Welsh culture with food, drink and entertainment sourced from local communities.

Along the way they will experience some of the incredible cycling landscapes the UK has to offer including the Great Orme, Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park, the sources of the Severn and Wye Rivers, the mighty Brecon Beacons, Gospel Pass – the highest road in Wales and the Black Mountains

RideCymru will start in Llandudo on Friday, September 12 travelling to Machynlleth on the first day. Day two will see them cycle from Machynlleth to Brecon, passing through Rhayader. On day three, Sunday, September 14 they will cycle from Brecon to Cardiff.

Rhayader Town clerk Julie Stephens said RideCymru organisers had been in touch as they needed a ‘pit stop’. She said it had been agreed that they will use the facilities at Cwmdauddwr Community Centre and they asked permission from the town council to put up a temporary gazebo in the car park, which has been agreed.

Mrs Stephen said: “They will pass through/by Rhayader on Saturday, September 13. This is roughly 34 miles into Day 2 of the cycle so they will have a spread of cyclists and time frame. All cyclists will leave Machynlleth at 8am on Saturday morning, so cyclists will be reaching this area between 10:30 and 2pm on Saturday. There will be five groups of 10 cyclists all going at different speeds and led by trained chaperones to guide the cyclists along the route.”