Market Drayton Town boss makes admission about pre-season expectations after frustrating start

A sluggish start to the new North West Counties First Division South season has frustrated the ambitious boss. Town have one once and lost four games and were dumped out of the FA Vase by Haughmond two Saturdays ago.

The Gingerbread Men boss threatened to ring changes after the cup exit and has recruited attacking duo Jayden Tang, on loan from Connah's Quay in Wales and striker Bradley Wilson, who was playing in the Staffordshire Premier.

Town had ambitions to mix it at the top end this season and Dawson stressed the time for results is now, starting at mid-table Cheadle Heath Nomads on Saturday before a quick burst of games including consecutive home Tuesdays against Wolverhampton Casuals and Allscott.

"We're all at this level for a reason, a lot of these boys were with us last year and played pretty well," Dawson said. "You want to give people the opportunity to put it right but we're getting to the point now where we haven't got time to put it right.

"These are games we expected to be winning before the start of the season. Now we maybe have to change our expectations a little, where we looked at promotion, first it's to stabilise results and win games. That starts on Saturday. I think Cheadle are a team we can beat, we know we can compete if we turn up."

Town will be without the experience and versatility of key man Dave Ablewhite, who has dislocated his shoulder again. Dawson hopes to have useful forward Raul Bisong, a University of Staffordshire student who played Futsal at a high level, available soon.

The boss added: "We've signed Jayden Tang from Connah's Quay on loan and Bradley Wilson who is a forward having played in the division below. He used to play for Abbey Hulton and we really like him as a mobile forward who scores goals. We're looking at one or two more.

"We brought in Archie Russell who has been good when he's played, he was excellent against Haughmond. We're looking for a full-back and a central midfielder."