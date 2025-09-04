Jeff Shi: Fosun still want to achieve 'something special' at Wolves

Shi believes returning to Europe and winning trophies is something the club “should try to think about” as they enter the 10th season under the Chinese conglomerate’s control.

Wolves, who reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020, have finished in the bottom half of the Premier League for the past three seasons and Fosun’s ambition has increasingly been questioned by supporters.

Shi himself has become a focus of criticism, after last year claiming Wolves “might not be an ideal choice” for fans who “only pursue trophies or consistent European football”.

But in a wide-ranging interview with the club’s own media team, released on Thursday, he offered a different view claiming they try to aim big every season.

Shi said: “Our intention, every window and every season, is to prepare the squad, the management team and coaching team, to be ready to challenge for something special that season. This season is the same.

“For example, we won the first cup game. Maybe it’s a small thing, maybe it’s a big thing, you never know.

Vitor Pereira (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

“We want to stay strong in every line of the fight and see where we can reach for the season.

“Maybe in this season we will do something even better than the history for Wolves. You never know, right?”

Wolves sit bottom of the league having lost their first three matches but Shi is not worried about the poor start and confident the team will improve, after what he described as a “good” transfer window.

He believes Crystal Palace, who won last season’s FA Cup and will play in Europe this season, offer an example for the club to follow.

Wolves’ best performance in domestic cup competitions under Fosun was an FA Cup semi-final appearance in 2019.

Shi said: “We want to compete. We want to compete in the league and we want to be strong.

“If we can go back to Europe again, we want to of course. Last season Palace won the FA Cup and I think we should try to learn from that.

“Back in Europe and maybe some cup trophies, is maybe what we should try to think about.

“Of course, the league is tough. It is not like you want to do this and you will do it for sure.

“But for the long-term and the short-term, we should prepare something to challenge that always.”