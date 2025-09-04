Ex-Shrewsbury Town boss axed by non-league club after dismal start to National League season

The former Premier League star won just 12 of his 35 games in charge of Salop - having taken over in the summer of 2023.

But he was axed in January 2024 and replaced by former favourite Paul Hurst who steered the club to safety.

Since then the club haven't had too much luck with managers - and the same could be said for Taylor when it comes to other jobs.

He went on to win just nine of his 33 games in charge of National League side Wealdstone.

Taylor then landed the managerial job at Solihull Moors - however he had a dismal record of just four wins from 27 games and after a winless start to the season they sit bottom of the National League.

The club confirmed he had been relieved of his duties alongside coach and former Wolves boss Terry Connor.