Deri eyeing home comforts in Super Series finale

McCluskey enters the decisive race, which will be live streamed for the first time since 2014, second in the overall standings but will be in familiar surroundings, having grown up in Llanymynech, just 30 miles from the course.

The Super Series is an integral part of the British Triathlon performance pathway, with many athletes, including Olympians Alex Yee and Kate Waugh, making their competitive debut in the series.

McCluskey, 20, earned back-to-back second place finishes at the last two races in Bristol and Eton Dorney, but is focused on simply putting his best foot forward on home soil.

McCluskey said: “[To win at home] would be really cool. Obviously, we race in Llanelli quite a lot, but I live in North Wales, so this is actually more of a home race for me than Llanelli would be, so I'm very excited.

“My parents are going to be there, so it will be cool just to race in front of them. I’m not really too focused on winning the whole thing, it would just be nice to pull out a good performance.

“It’ll just be a good vibe. I think I perform better when I'm not worried and it’ll be nice to have everyone there enjoying the day.”

As the race returns to Wales following the opening race in Llanelli, McCluskey trails Jack Stanton Stock by only five points.

The Super Series, which pits high-performing athletes from across the country against each other in highly competitive races, has stopped all around Britain this season, with different formats in certain races challenging athletes' tactics.

McCluskey finished 17th in the season opener but followed up that result with a fourth-place finish in Mallory Park before his pair of second places which have left him well-placed for a potential victory on Sunday.

He said: “I really enjoyed Eton. That was a really good race. It was nice to have a good result in a format that doesn’t really suit me so that was a nice little confidence boost going into this final race.”

“I know the front of the race is going to be really fast, and I think if I miss that front pack, it could be a long day, so I have to make sure I nail my swim start and have to make sure I get on the feet of some of the faster swimmers.

“It’s going to be an out and back on the bike and I’m hoping if I can make the front pack it might stay away, just out of sight out of mind. It’s going to be a rolling run course which is good. It’ll be hard on the legs so hopefully that suits a fitter athlete.”