'Couldn't turn down': Charlie Taylor eyes 'regular' role and outlines what West Brom boss Ryan Mason said before move

The 31-year-old former Leeds, Burnley and Southampton left back brought an end to what had been a busy window for Albion - both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

He was brought in to provide competition and cover to Callum Styles, who has been Albion's first choice left back since the early weeks of last season.

Taylor, who spent a number of seasons in the Premier League with Burnley, featured a handful of times for Southampton in the Premier League last season.

This season he has played just two cup games for the Saints - so when Albion came calling it was an easy decision for the experienced full back to make.

And the defender has outlined how a number of positives drew him towards Albion, including Ryan Mason's ambition and a chance to play regularly.

He said: "This is a massive opportunity for me and one I couldn’t turn down.

“Once I heard about the interest, and once the move got the go-ahead, I was really keen to get things moving. I’m looking forward to joining up with the lads, helping out whatever way I can, and start playing regular football again.

“I’ve got a lot of experience. I’ve played a lot of games at the top level, and I’ve played under and lot of managers in a lot of different systems, so I feel like I can bring a lot in terms of all that. I’m here to help in any way that I can.

“I had a quick chat with the manager and he filled me in on everything, such as how he sees the team and how he sees me fitting into the team. He told me about his ambitions of where he wants to go. It was another thing that sold it. There are so many positives for me to come here.

“There’s a lot of quality in the league this year and a lot of good teams. The teams that have come up into the division, and those that have come down into it, all look strong, so it’s going to be really competitive. Everyone knows how tough this league is."

Taylor comes in to a settled Albion side that has won three our of their first four league games.

Experienced left-back Charlie Taylor played 10 times for Southampton in his debut campaign last term. Pic: Getty

They head into the international break sitting second in the Championship - which has exceeded the expectations most supporters had prior to the campaign.

From what Taylor has seen so far of Albion - he believes there is no reason why they cannot continue their sparkling early season form.

He said: "We’ve started well and we’re unbeaten, so hopefully we can carry that on. I feel like this team will be competitive at the top end of the league.

“I’ve got a few weeks to get to know everyone now before the games start again after the break. I’ll get to know the style of play, the lads and the place in general. I’ve got time to settle in and get to know everything.

“I want to play as much football as I can, help the team and the club as best I can, stay fit, stay healthy and be challenging at the top end of the division. I don’t see any reason why we can’t do that.”