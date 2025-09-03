'Wonderful anniversary' of West Brom's 'spiritual home' - inside The Hawthorns on its 125th birthday

A memorable day at the club's iconic home saw fans of all generations marvel at timeless snaps from the early decades of The Hawthorns, which officially opened its doors on September 3, 1900.

One hundred and twenty-five specially selected pictures were enlarged on to easels and displayed chronologically through four of the suites inside the ground's East Stand, with a wonderful take-up from supporters.

Fans queued to enter the ground from the open house's opening at 8am and would continue to flock into the evening, to allow families with children after school. There was also the opportunity to have a photograph taken with the backdrop of the pitch from the East Stand, which proved extremely popular.

Staff were taken aback by the turnout to honour the club's proud home, into which Albion moved from Stoney Lane after the turn of the new century.

A nice touch saw all club staff invited to the stadium just after lunch, with a toast to The Hawthorns at 1.25pm. New head coach Ryan Mason turned up later in the afternoon, keen to immerse himself in Albion's heritage.

John Homer on hand to bring historic Albion images to life at the club's 125th anniversary open house museum experience at The Hawthorns on September 3, 2025.

John Homer, chairman of the official supporters' club who regularly conducts stadium tours and hosts a weekly Memories Group for those with dementia and Alzheimer's each Wednesday, was on hand to bring the images to life.

Homer told the Express & Star: "It's a wonderful anniversary and they are doing it complete justice.

"I'm so chuffed that so many people have turned up, because for all of these people to make the effort it must be a special place.

"The photographs are all crystalisations of moments in time. Everybody I've spoken with has a memory from the photograph they look at, which is wonderful. That brings the exhibition to life."

Images included laying the pitch prior to its opening in September 1900 right to the modern day, with everything in between including league and cup successes, iconic goals and moments and many blue-and-white-striped heroes depicted.

Workers lay the pitch before The Hawthorns opened in 1900.

Other memories included the official opening of the floodlights against the Red Army in 1957, the first European fixture against Utrecht of the Netherland in 1966, mourning the loss of the great WG Richardson in 1959, the famous Hawthorns League Cup success of 1966 and shots of the great long-serving secretary manager Fred Everiss in his stadium office.

There were stunning aerial shots of the stadium, harrowing images from rioting Leeds fans in 1982 and the demolition of the Rainbow Stand in 2001.

There were also modern-day triumphs, including the historic Great Escape of 2005.

Fans flocked to catch a glimpse of Hawthorns memories on the stadium's 125th birthday.

The East Stand packed for a Black Country derby against Wolves in 1956

An aerial shot of The Hawthorns from 1954

Supporter Andy Fletcher, 64, said: "It was fantastic to see the history of the club and stadium.

"A lot of people on a normal matchday, or at any time, don't get to see that so it was very good of the club to do it and a good experience. Many people haven't seen these photos.

The first ever European fixture against Utrecht at The Hawthorns in 1966.

"It's our spiritual home at the end of the day. It's the Albion family."

Fellow season ticket holder Jake Morris, 24, added: "There was a really big queue, people having photos, I was quite taken aback. It just shows what the club means to fans and the community.

Floodlights were installed at The Hawthorns in 1957 with a match against Red Army, which finished 6-5 to Albion.

"It's really good of the club. This new ownership have opened the doors more to the community and fans. The new ownership have embraced it all and the club are buying into it. The ownership are visible and engaged. You can feel that even coming here today."

Season ticket holding couple Christine Perry, 71, and Len Perry, 72, from Dudley enjoyed the experience. Christine said: "It's been really nice, it was brilliant. I knew my great-grandad Thomas Cotterill played for the Albion in 1882, but I saw the actual document that was signed, like a contract, so I found that."

Tony Pollard, a season ticket holder from Quinton, 72, added: "It was a very good experience. I've been in the suites before but never seen some of those photos, some of them were new and very good. It's been a real insight and I've really enjoyed it.

"I must've taken 100 photos in there today! There was a lot I hadn't seen before. It was very enjoyable and well-presented.

"These are good owners and know what they are doing, they are very appreciative of the fanbase and club. It's great to see."