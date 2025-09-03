What happened to Jake Livermore after West Brom exit as former captain set to make Hawthorns return

The 35-year-old former England international spent six and a half years with Albion - having arrived from Hull City in 2017 for £10m.

He went on to play over 200 games for Albion - initially signing in the Premier League before helping lead the side back to the top flight in 2020.

For much of his latter days at the club he was the Albion captain - but his game time began to reduce at the back end of the 2022/23 season - and he was released that summer having made 17 appearances.

Since then he spent a season at Watford - arriving at Vicarage Road as a free agent in 2023 and linking up with former Albion boss Valerien Ismael.

He made around 30 appearances before finding himself without a club for a second straight summer.

Livermore did not sign for another club after his Watford exit - so where is he now?

Ex-Albion skipper Jake Livermore (AMA)

Well, it is difficult to say and it is difficult so say whether he has called time on his playing days. Officially he hasn't, however he has not landed a club since he was released by the Hornets.

Across last season he did make various appearances in Sky Sports' Championship coverage, including for Albion games.

'This will always be my club'

Livermore broke onto the scene at Tottenham - and went on to have a lengthy spell with Hull City.

But his six and a half seasons at Albion were the longest he spent at any club - and back when he was released in 2023 he put out an emotional statement, insisting Albion was 'his club'.

He said in 2023: "This will always be my football club, if you will accept me as an honorary Baggie.

"My kids have been brought up as Albion fans and, no matter what happens next, I’ll be a regular visitor to The Hawthorns – which will always hold a special place in my heart – long into the future."

Livermore and many other Albion players will return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the Clash of the Legends charity game.