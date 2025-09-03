Townend back in the saddle in bid for Burghley redemption

The Ellesmere star, 42, clinched his first title in 2009 on Carousel Quest before two further victories aboard Ballaghmor Class.

Burghley is world famous for its challenging but stunning cross-country course that spans the grounds of the 16th century Burghley House, but the Tokyo Olympic champion was unable to complete the 2024 edition after his mare Cooley Rosalent pitched him out of the saddle.

This year, the cross-country course will run in the opposite direction for the first time since 2017 - which also marked Townend's second ever Burghley victory - and he returns alongside his steed hoping to put last year’s setback behind him and seize his 10th CCI5* triumph.

"Last year I fell off," he said. "It’s not the first time I've fallen off at Burghley and if you’ve not fallen off here you’ve not ridden here enough.

"But we’ll put that behind us now and look forwards.

“I won a ride on Colley Rosalent already this year. She’s only 11 but she’s been second and third at this level already.

“She’s a very good horse and now we’ll find out if she’s a Burghley horse.”

Oliver Townend celebrates first place on Ballaghmor Class during day four of the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials - the third, and most recent, of his Burghley triumphs

Competing across three disciplines in dressage, cross-country and show jumping, eventing is the ultimate test of the rider and horse's ability, with Burghley the top conquest.

With the likes of William Fox-Pitt and Her Royal Highness Princess Anne having won the event in the past, a who's who of eventing royalty descends on Burghley House for the four-day showpiece every year.

Cooley Rosalent made her debut at the event last season but failed to finish, but Townend backed his mare to perform to the highest standard this September, with plenty of success to their name already, including second at Badminton and first at Burnham.

Now poised to clinch a quartet of Burghley victories, Townend is not taking the challenges ahead lightly and is excited to get out once more and compete at such an iconic event.

"I’ve had three wins and a few good placings in the past," he said.

“It takes a very special horse to win at Burghley. A lot of 5* events these days can be won by good horses but it takes a special one to win here.

“You’ve got Winner’s Avenue with all the superstars written down there and my dad rode here when I was very young, so I have a very strong connection with the event and the atmosphere.

"It’s been a big part of my life and career and it’s one of my favourite 5* events to come to."

