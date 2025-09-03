After seven signings throughout the window - Albion moved late to bring in Iling-Junior alongside experienced left back Charlie Taylor.

It was a fruitful window for Albion - that saw them sell players to aid the PSR issue while also adding real quality at a low cost.

For some, Albion are maybe a player light but for many they have praised the owners and sporting director Andrew Nestor for the work he has done in continuing to turn around the West Brom squad.

But there is one thing that shows just how ahead of the game Albion are trying to be at the moment.

We had seen glimpses of it earlier in the window - but it was a good as spelt out in a quote that Iling-Junior gave in his first interview with the West Brom club media.