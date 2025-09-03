Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town player ratings after EFL Trophy defeat against Walsall

Ollie Westbury has rated the Shrewsbury Town players following their EFL Trophy clash against Walsall.

By Ollie Westbury
WILL BROOK

Made his Shrewsbury Town debut in between the posts and looked calm in possession of the ball. Made a couple of important saves too.

Promising: 7

LUCA HOOLE

It was his loose back pass that allowed Albert Adomah in. It was a careless mistake, and it cost Town dearly.

Costly: 5

TOM ANDERSON

The defender played a number of positive forward passes in the first half and looked a calm head for the majority. There was little he could do about either of the goals.

Decent: 7

TOTO NSIALA

Hobbled off in the closing stages after picking up a nasty injury when Walsall scored their third. Was sold short by Hoole for the second.

Injured: 7

WILL BOYLE

