Shrewsbury Town player ratings after EFL Trophy defeat against Walsall

WILL BROOK

Made his Shrewsbury Town debut in between the posts and looked calm in possession of the ball. Made a couple of important saves too.

Promising: 7

LUCA HOOLE

It was his loose back pass that allowed Albert Adomah in. It was a careless mistake, and it cost Town dearly.

Costly: 5

TOM ANDERSON

The defender played a number of positive forward passes in the first half and looked a calm head for the majority. There was little he could do about either of the goals.

Decent: 7

TOTO NSIALA

Hobbled off in the closing stages after picking up a nasty injury when Walsall scored their third. Was sold short by Hoole for the second.

Injured: 7

WILL BOYLE