Free agents possible for Shrewsbury Town, says Michael Appleton

Salop made 11 outfield additions over the course of the summer, but had a quiet deadline day with one player, Bradley Ihionvien, coming in on loan from Peterborough United - the striker scored within 10 minutes of his Salop debut.

Three players left the Croud Meadow on the final day of the transfer window. Alex Gilliead headed out on loan to National League Carlisle, Toby Savin signed a one-year contract at Wigan and Max Mata mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Salop allowing him to return to New Zealand.

And with a small squad, questions were put to Appleton about whether Town could go into the free agent market.

He said: “Well, we're a small group. We have signed 11 players, but we're a group of 17 senior outfield players with the two goalkeepers taking us to 19.

“We've got the two young kids in there as well. So, we are a small group, and there may be a possibility of one or two of the lads.

“I know the PFA have got the camp that they use, which has been really successful over the last couple of seasons.

“It's an opportunity for players to stay fit, because sometimes you take players after the window, and it takes them three or four weeks to get up to speed.

“But, with the help of the PFA, the lads who have been in those camps can come in and almost make an impact straight away.”

After beating Chelsea under-21s the previous week, they lost to League Two rivals Walsall in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening 3-1, and that makes the situation simple for their final group game when they head to Northampton in November.

“It would have been nice to try and get through to the next round on Tuesday,” Appleton said. “Sort of put it to bed, but the good thing about the Northampton game, it makes it dead simple what we need to do, which is a good thing, and it makes it a proper cup tie.”