Fan column: A successful end to an unsuccessful Wolves spell for Fabio Silva

Wolves’ fans are praying that the batch of signings made by the club can inject some momentum into what already promises to be a season under siege.

A daunting challenge is in the offing and now that the transfer window is closed, there can be no further arrivals until January. We sink or swim with what we’ve got and hope that the newcomers can deliver and frankly, that’s asking an awful lot.

But it’s a belated departure from Molineux that finally brings to an end one of the most expensive and unsuccessful signings in the club’s history that remains fascinating.

It’s almost five years to the day amidst much fanfare that Wolves splashed out a club record fee of £35 million for an 18-year-old Portuguese dubbed ‘the best young striker in Europe.’ Fair to say that Fabio Silva failed spectacularly to live up to expectations.