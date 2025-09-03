Ex-West Brom captain to make Hawthorns return and current Albion coach to take part in Clash of the Legends charity match

As part of the club's 125th year anniversary celebrations - a Home Nations side will take on a Rest of the World team in a 'Clash of the Legends' on Saturday.

With the current first team squad currently on the international break - Albion fans are set to be treated to heroes from the past in charity game - with all proceeds going to the Albion Foundation.

A number of former Baggies have already been confirmed for the game - and now the full list of players taking part have been confirmed.

In the Home Nations side, former heroes Chris Brunt and James Morrison are some of the more familiar names to be lining up.

Robert Earnshaw and Kevin Phillips had already been announced - and now it has been confirmed that former captain Jake Livermore is set to make a return to The Hawthorns.

The former Baggies skipper, who left The Hawthorns two summers ago and has been without a club for the last year - will feature alongside other players such as Gareth McAuley and Nigel Quashie.

For the Rest of the World team, a current Baggies coach is set to don his boots.

Albion fans will be more used to seeing Damia Abella patrolling the the technical area - but he will be back on the field on Saturday, nine years after his last professional game for Middlesbrough.

The former Real Madrid man will line-up alongside the likes of Claudio Yacob, Robert Koren, Zoltan Gera and Roman Bednar.

And the fans will also get to see 2002 promotion winner Jason Roberts - who is featuring for the Rest of the World side.

Club legend Ally Robertson will manage the home side - with heroic fundraiser 'Blind Dave' Healey, who helped the foundation raised £130,000 in the 24/25 season, taking charge of the Rest of the World.

Gates to the Hawthorns open at 11am with fans having the chance to meet players, with a host of activities going on before the 1pm kick off.

Tickets for the game are £12.50 for adults and £5 for children - and are available online or by calling the ticket office on 0121 227 2227.