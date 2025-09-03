Bowls round-up: Shrewsbury green is bucking the trend

There used to be two crown greens at Bagley Sports & Social Club when the new building first opened and now the one nearest to the entrance off Ellesmere Road is set to come back into use next year.

“We are bucking the trend, hopefully,” said Neil Southern, reflecting on the number of greens that have been lost in the county town in recent years. “The committee have spent the last couple of years trying to resurrect the old bowling green – there was no grass on it two years ago, just weeds.

“We have been told on numerous occasions we are wasting our time and money.

“Yes, money is tight, but we believe this could be a great community asset if we can complete this project.

“We are well aware September and October will be pivotal in how the green will look and play come spring next year.

“And if anyone has any advice or support to get this green back to a playing standard we would really appreciate it.”

Bagley’s bowlers last competed in 2023 with teams in the Tanners Shrewsbury, Wem and Shrewsbury senior citizens leagues.

Shrewsbury area greens that have closed in recent times include three at Severnside, one at the nearby Prince of Wales BC, one at Telepost, Sentinel, Abbey (Monkmoor), Ford, Shawbury and Minsterley.

Oswestry veterans

The arch rivals in the Oswsetry Bowling League’s top veterans division will do battle for the main knockout honour on Friday.

First division champions Llangynog A and runners-up Llanymynech contest the Peter Kendal Cup final at Corwen from 1pm.

The final of the Gwynfor Hughes Knockout, also sponsored by Ableworld, will see Cynwyd take on Llanrhaeadr at the same time and venue.

It was Cynwyd who ended the double hopes of second division winners Llanymynech 4-1 in last week’s semi-final at Johnstown.

St Alkmund’s Doubles

Doubles delight – Matt Beeston and (right) Rob Brassington with the St Alkmund;s Trophy and organiser Jack Hazeldine

It took three close calls to get over the line but that just made Matt Beeston and Rob Brassington even happier to win the St Alkmund’s Doubles.

The Hanmer-District Club combination landed the spoils in the North Shropshire bowls association’s draw-for-partners knockout hosted by Whitchurch’s Archibald Worthington Club.

A 21-19 card against Donna Bennett (Malpas Sports) & Ed Proudlove (Adderley) in the final secured the triumph after a 21-20 scare in the quarter-finals.

Another 21-19 victory over Cedric Bancroft & Eleanor Webb followed for Beeston & Brassington in the last four while the eventual runners-up were racing past Adrian Webb & Evie Brassington 21-4.

Saturday’s competition saw 15 pairs take part and the consolation knockout was won by Jane and Charlie Peak (Malpas Sports) thanks to a 21-9 card against Ann Breakwell & Gary Jones.

Association comps man Jack Hazeldine confirmed the veterans Merit for the John Barber Cup has been re-arranged for Sunday, September 14 at Victoria BC (10am start), when the Ladies Merit will be played at the same venue from 1.30pm.

“But the Under-15, Under-18 and Under-25 Merits will not run as scheduled on September 14 so as not to clash with British Parks junior five-a-side championship,” he said.